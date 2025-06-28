iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

