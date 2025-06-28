Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $436.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $437.11. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

