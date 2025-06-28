Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $548.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.06. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $549.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

