513 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $568.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

