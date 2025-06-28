Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,714 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 812.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

