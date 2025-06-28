Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

