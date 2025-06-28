BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.