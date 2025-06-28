Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $437.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

