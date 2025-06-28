Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.43. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.