TPG Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PM opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

