T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $15,481,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,429,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,737,275,050.28. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.