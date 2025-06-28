Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $181.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.