Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

