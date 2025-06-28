Trust Co. of Vermont Has $603,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $690.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $694.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.