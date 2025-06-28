Financial Life Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

