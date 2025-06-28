Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $886,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $304.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

