Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

VTV stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

