Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $210.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

