Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

