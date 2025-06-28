Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $97,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

