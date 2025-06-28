Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

