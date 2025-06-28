iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

