Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 18,476 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9%

PGR opened at $263.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.48 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

