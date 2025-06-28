Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 61,141 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $122,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.90 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

