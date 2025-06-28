iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 782,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,175,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.