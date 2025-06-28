Little House Capital LLC Acquires 162 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $291.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.43.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

