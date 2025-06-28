Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Gilead Sciences worth $346,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

