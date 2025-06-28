7,599 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 168,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

