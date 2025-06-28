Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 626 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

