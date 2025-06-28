AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.8% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

