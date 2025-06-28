Perpetual Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.0%

Citigroup stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

