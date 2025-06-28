Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

