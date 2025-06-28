Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $11.40 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 5.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 65,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 1,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

