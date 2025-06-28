Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $304.26. The company has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

