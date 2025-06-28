Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.65 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

