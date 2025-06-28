Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mastercard worth $1,062,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.36. The firm has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.