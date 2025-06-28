Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mastercard worth $1,062,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 1.1%
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
