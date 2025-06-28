Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.38 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

