Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

