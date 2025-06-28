Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

