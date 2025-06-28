iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AGG opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

