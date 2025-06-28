Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

