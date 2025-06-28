Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $437.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

