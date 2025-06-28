Westend Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westend Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.