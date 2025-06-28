Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $385.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average is $346.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

