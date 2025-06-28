Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7%

Amgen stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.02 and its 200-day moving average is $286.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

