Little House Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $324,915,000 after buying an additional 341,372 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,536 shares of company stock valued at $141,007,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $185.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

