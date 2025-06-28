Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Buys 315 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.