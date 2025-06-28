BSW Wealth Partners Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

