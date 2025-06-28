Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

