iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.